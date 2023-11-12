Morgan Stanley Cuts Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target to $4.60

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.60 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SONX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sonendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE SONX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 million. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 137.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonendo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth $303,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the second quarter worth $31,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

