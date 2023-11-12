Morgan Stanley Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $74.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.18.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.9 %
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
