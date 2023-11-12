Morgan Stanley Raises Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $7.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.21.

ROVR opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,599 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rover Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,791,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 204,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

