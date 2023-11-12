Morgan Stanley Trims Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Target Price to $3.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Sight Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Sight Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

SGHT stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.41. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

