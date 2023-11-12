Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $311.02 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $245.76 and a 12-month high of $311.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.79 and its 200 day moving average is $285.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

