Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Frontline comprises 2.9% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Frontline plc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.92%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.25%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

