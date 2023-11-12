Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Moderna makes up 0.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,665 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

