Must Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Must Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,263 shares during the period. Better Choice accounts for 1.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.56% of Better Choice worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 91.33% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

