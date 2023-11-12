Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

