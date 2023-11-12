Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Short Interest Update

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Nano Magic Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMGX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Nano Magic has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.30.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative return on equity of 177.28% and a negative net margin of 89.19%.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields.

