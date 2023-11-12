National Australia Bank Limited Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2598 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
NABZY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 332,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
About National Australia Bank
