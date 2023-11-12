National Bankshares Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.47.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.16.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.2268041 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.