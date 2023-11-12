National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NHI stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 28.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.