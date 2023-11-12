Needham & Company LLC Increases Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target to $6.00

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verano Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Verano had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $240.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verano will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.