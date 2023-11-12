Needham & Company LLC Raises Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $18.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPWK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

UPWK opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

