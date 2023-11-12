Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

