Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.25 and a 200-day moving average of $404.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

