Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41,516 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Netflix worth $353,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Netflix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 57,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 800,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $352,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 89,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

