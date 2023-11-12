NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT opened at $20.44 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,592,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

