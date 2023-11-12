NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
NetScout Systems Stock Performance
NTCT opened at $20.44 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
