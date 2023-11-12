New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 29th

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

NEN opened at $69.25 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

