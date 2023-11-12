New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NYT. Barclays upped their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

