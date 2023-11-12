NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 214,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 346,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 226,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in NIKE by 18.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.