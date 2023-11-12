NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 549,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of NIKE worth $491,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

