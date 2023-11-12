NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 20.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 190.3% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 346,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 226,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 852,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,103,000 after buying an additional 213,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

