North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.26

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.26 and traded as high as C$36.86. North West shares last traded at C$36.23, with a volume of 50,750 shares trading hands.

NWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.23.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$618.10 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.1296928 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

