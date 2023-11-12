Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.