Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Nuburu Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BURU opened at $0.18 on Friday. Nuburu has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuburu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURU. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuburu during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu Company Profile

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

