Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.16. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 902,110 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 26.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

