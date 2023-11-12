Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.16. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 902,110 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
