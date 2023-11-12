NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $214.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.88.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $186.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

