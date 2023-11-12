OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAXU) Shares Down 1.2%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.57. 1,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

OCA Acquisition Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

