Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

NYSE:OCN opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 22.74 and a quick ratio of 22.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

