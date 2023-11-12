Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of OPI opened at $4.82 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.75%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -185.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,110 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 109.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

