Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 1st

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $14.75 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
