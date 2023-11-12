Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 1st

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $14.75 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

