Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 1st

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $21.70.
About Office Properties Income Trust
