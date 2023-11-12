Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,153 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

