ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up 1.4% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.