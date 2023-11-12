Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

