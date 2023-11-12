Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.23.

ORCL opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

