OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSUR. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 372.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 162,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

