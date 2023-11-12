O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $1,007.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,007.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $986.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $928.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $932.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $989.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

