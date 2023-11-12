Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 2.61% of Organigram worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Organigram during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Organigram during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Organigram by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of OGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Organigram Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

