Orica Limited (OCLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 2nd

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of OCLDY opened at $9.26 on Friday. Orica has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.
Orica Company Profile
