Orica Limited (OCLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 2nd

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OCLDY opened at $9.26 on Friday. Orica has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

