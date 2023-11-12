Orica Limited (ORI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

Orica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Get Orica alerts:

Insider Activity at Orica

In other Orica news, insider Sanjeev Gandhi 46,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.