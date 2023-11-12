Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

