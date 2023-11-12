Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orpea Price Performance

ORPEF stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Orpea has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

