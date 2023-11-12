OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

KIDS opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after acquiring an additional 212,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.