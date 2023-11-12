Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 2,053,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,168. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

