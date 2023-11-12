Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.30. 629,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

