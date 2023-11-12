Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.