Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

