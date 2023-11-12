PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2023

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

PCAR opened at $88.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

